Global Heat Sealing Tape Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2027

Effective packaging of various products and instruments is key in certifying their sterility. There is a major risk of product contamination during shipping and storage that could be hazardous if the packaging and seal closures of packaging products are compromised. Heal sealing tapeprincipally used as a protection to the heat filament in heat sealing machine to transfer the heat on the packaging material to seal it. Comparatively, the heat sealable packaging is a very economical packaging process as compared to other processes of sealing such as Radio Frequency (RF) sealing process. All types of product can be packed with heat sealing tape, from fresh food, frozen food and pet food to all food products. Demand for heat sealing tape market is expected to be driven by FMCG sector, food products and pharmaceuticals industry across the globe.

Heat Sealing Tape Market- Market Segmentation:

Global heat sealing tape market is segmented by adhesive type, tape type, usage type, application and by region. On the basis of adhesive type, the global heat sealing tape market can be segmented into hot melt, pressure sensitive, water activated and others.

On the basis of tape type, the global heat sealing tape market can be segmented into waterproof tape, heat-resistant tape, antistatic tape, Freon-proof tape, moisture-proof tape, aseptic tape and others. On the basis of usage type, the global heat sealing tape market can be segmented into carton sealing, masking, bag sealing and others. On the basis of application, the global heat sealing tape market can be segmented into food products, healthcare products, industrial products and others. On the basis of region, we have segmented heat sealing tape market into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Heat Sealing Tape Market – Market Dynamics:

The heat sealing tape market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period. Important factors contributing towards the growth of heat sealing tape market are that these tapes are economical, effective and are simple to use. Higher consumption and demand for food, industrial and consumer goods is expected to drive the growth in the heat sealing tape market. Growth in ecommerce and increasing demand for online food and grocery delivery has also resulted in the higher demand for packaged food which in turn has widened the scope for growth in the heat sealing tape market. Further, macroeconomic factors such as rising GDP contribution of packaging industry and rise in disposable income in the developing regions has also accelerated the growth in the heat sealable packaging market. However, variations in raw material availability and energy prices clubbed with availability of alternative methods for heat sealing packaging such as ultrasonic sealing might hamper the growth in the global heat sealing tape market.

Heat Sealing Tape Market – Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, global heat sealing tape market is segmented into five key regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa. Among the mentioned regions, Asia-pacific is expected to witness a healthy growth in the heat sealing tape, owing to the growth in the retail sector and food packaging industry in the region as compared to other regions. Furthermore, the significant growth of pharmaceutical packaging in the region and a healthy FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) market along with rising investments from multinational companies to tap the growing needs of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region is expected to bolster growth in the heat sealing tape market in this region. North America and Europe are expected to witness above global average growth in the heat sealing tape market, while Latin America and Middle East & Africa market for heat sealing tape is anticipated to register slow growth over the forecast period.

Heat Sealing Tape Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the heat sealing tape market are DuPont Teijin Films U.S Limited Partnership, National Plastics, Inc., HEAT SEALING PACKAGING SUPPLIES & EQUIPMENT, HEAT SEAL, LLC., Prairie State Group, Venus Packaging, Blisterpak, Inc., Petra Manufacturing Company and Janco Inc, LLC., Shenzhen Hero-PAK Technology Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Xinghang Insulating Material Co., Ltd., Cangnan Huaxiang Textile Co., Ltd.

