Global Hearing Aids Market [By Product type (Behind the Ear (BTE) Hearing Aids, In-the-ear Hearing Aids, Receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) Hearing Aids, Canal Hearing Aids, ITC, CIC, and IIC); By Technology (Digital Hearing Aids, Analog Hearing Aids); By Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric); By Region]: Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

According to a new report published by Polaris Market Research, the global hearing aids market is anticipated to reach USD 6,992.1 million by 2025. In 2017, by technology, digital technology segment dominated the market in terms of revenue and hold major share in the market. Regionally, Europe accounted for the major share in the hearing aid market.

The hearing aid market is primarily driven by increasing incidences of hearing loss due caused due to increased noise pollution, rising geriatric population, and need for continuous technological advancement of the devices. Moreover, deafness due to ear infections, and birth complications also influence the growth of hearing aids market during the forecast period.

Behind the ear (BTE) hearing aid constitutes a major market share owning to its benefits like high efficiency, easy use, and better connectivity. However, canal hearing aids are estimated to grow at a higher rate due to the increased preference for invisible aids with better functions and connectivity.

Based on the patient type the hearing aids market is segment as adult patients and pediatric patients. Adult patient hearing aid market anticipated higher growth during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attribute by increasing number of geriatric population worldwide and increasing incidences of hearing loss.

Technologically, hearing aids market is segmented into digital hearing aids and analog hearing aids. Digital hearing aids holds major market share in hearing aids market and is estimated to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period. The growth of digital hearing aids is primarily driven by continuous technology advancements & innovations that provide wireless connectivity to all types of smartphones with improved listening experience in noisy environments.

Europe holds a dominating position in the global hearing aids market which is followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The growth in the European hearing aids market is majorly driven by the increasing number of geriatric population, increased prevalence of hearing loss, and availability of technological advanced hearing aids. However, high cost of the devices can impede the growth of hearing aid market in Europe.

The leading companies operating in this industry include Sonova, Gn Store Nord, William Demant Holding A/S, Widex A/S, Sivantos, Starkey, Zounds Hearing, Sebotek Hearing Systems, Benson Hearing, Microteck Systems, Medtronics, and Microscan.

Key Findings from the study suggest products available in the market are continuously concentrating on the technological advancements. Companies while developing new technology considers the factors such as increasing disposable income and increasing number of geriatric population globally. Europe is presumed to dominate the global hearing aid market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market segmentation

3. Hearing aids Market Insights

3.1. Hearing Aid– Industry snapshot

3.1.1. Leading Companies

3.1.2. Key Companies to Watch

3.2. Hearing Aid – Ecosystem analysis

3.2.1. Disease overview

3.2.2. Commercial Landscape

3.3. Hearing Aid Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Hearing Aid– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Hearing Aid Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Hearing Aid Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Hearing Aid Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five forces

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Hearing Aid Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Hearing Aid Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Hearing Aid Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Hearing Aid Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2025 by Product Types

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids

4.3. In-the-ear hearing aids

4.4. Receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) hearing aids.

4.5. Canal Hearing aidss ITC, CIC, and IIC

5. Hearing Aid Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2025 by Technology Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Digital Hearing Aid

5.3. Analog Hearing Aid

6. Hearing Aid Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. UK

6.3.2. Germany

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. Spain

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. Japan

6.4.3. India

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.2. Mexico

6.6. Middle East & Africa

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Sovona

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. GN Store Nord

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. William Demant Holding A/S

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Widex A/S

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Sivantos

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Starkey

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Zounds Hearing

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. Sebotek Hearing Systems

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent Developments

7.9. Benson Hearing

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Financials

7.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.9.4. Recent Developments

7.10. Microteck Systems

7.10.1. Overview

7.10.2. Financials

7.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.10.4. Recent Developments

7.11. Medtronics Plc.

7.11.1. Overview

7.11.2. Financials

7.11.3. Product Benchmarking

7.11.4. Recent Developments

7.12. Microscan

7.12.1. Overview

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

