Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market 2019 Key Players:Piedmont Healthcare, Watts Healthcare, MTM, LogistiCare, ProHealth Care, Molina Healthcare.

Executive Summary

In 2018, the global Healthcare Transportation Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Transportation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Transportation Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Piedmont Healthcare

Watts Healthcare

MTM

LogistiCare

ProHealth Care

Molina Healthcare

ARAMARK

DHL

Centene Corporation

WellMed Medical

MedSpeed

OnTime Medical Transportation

FirstGroup

Acadian

GoodFaith Medical Transportation

Force EMS

SCR

MTI America

Hope Medical Transportation

DASH

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Incubator

Pharmaceuticals

Mobile Treatment

Patient Transport

Market segment by Application, split into

Private Paying Customers

Hospitals

Medical Centers

Nursing Care Facilities

Airport Shuttle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Transportation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Transportation Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Transportation Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Incubator

1.4.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.4.4 Mobile Treatment

1.4.5 Patient Transport

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Private Paying Customers

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Medical Centers

1.5.5 Nursing Care Facilities

1.5.6 Airport Shuttle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Transportation Services Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Transportation Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Transportation Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Healthcare Transportation Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Transportation Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Healthcare Transportation Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare Transportation Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Healthcare Transportation Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Transportation Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Transportation Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Piedmont Healthcare

12.1.1 Piedmont Healthcare Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Healthcare Transportation Services Introduction

12.1.4 Piedmont Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Transportation Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Piedmont Healthcare Recent Development

12.2 Watts Healthcare

12.2.1 Watts Healthcare Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Healthcare Transportation Services Introduction

12.2.4 Watts Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Transportation Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Watts Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 MTM

12.3.1 MTM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Healthcare Transportation Services Introduction

12.3.4 MTM Revenue in Healthcare Transportation Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 MTM Recent Development

12.4 LogistiCare

12.4.1 LogistiCare Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Healthcare Transportation Services Introduction

12.4.4 LogistiCare Revenue in Healthcare Transportation Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 LogistiCare Recent Development

12.5 ProHealth Care

12.5.1 ProHealth Care Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Healthcare Transportation Services Introduction

12.5.4 ProHealth Care Revenue in Healthcare Transportation Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 ProHealth Care Recent Development

12.6 Molina Healthcare

12.6.1 Molina Healthcare Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Healthcare Transportation Services Introduction

12.6.4 Molina Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Transportation Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Molina Healthcare Recent Development

12.7 ARAMARK

12.7.1 ARAMARK Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Healthcare Transportation Services Introduction

12.7.4 ARAMARK Revenue in Healthcare Transportation Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 ARAMARK Recent Development

12.8 DHL

12.8.1 DHL Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Healthcare Transportation Services Introduction

12.8.4 DHL Revenue in Healthcare Transportation Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 DHL Recent Development

12.9 Centene Corporation

12.9.1 Centene Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Healthcare Transportation Services Introduction

12.9.4 Centene Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Transportation Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Centene Corporation Recent Development

12.10 WellMed Medical

12.10.1 WellMed Medical Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Healthcare Transportation Services Introduction

12.10.4 WellMed Medical Revenue in Healthcare Transportation Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 WellMed Medical Recent Development

12.11 MedSpeed

12.12 OnTime Medical Transportation

12.13 FirstGroup

12.14 Acadian

12.15 GoodFaith Medical Transportation

12.16 Force EMS

12.17 SCR

12.18 MTI America

12.19 Hope Medical Transportation

12.20 DASH

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

