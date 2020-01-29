Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019-2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

Healthcare supply chain management deals with the informational and physical resources needed for delivering services to the end-customer. In simpler terms, the healthcare supply chain management consists of all activities associated with manufacturing, procuring, storing, and transportation of the different product types such as surgical supplies, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

There are several factors influencing the growth of healthcare supply chain management market. Companies determined to curb the rising healthcare costs have played a vital role in driving the market growth. Besides this, the demand for quality inventory management system has helped the market to grow considerably. Other factors such as better patient care as well as compliance with government regulations have also boosted the market growth. However, the factors such as high cost associated with the sophisticated software and time taken to implement the software have restricted the market growth to a greater extent. These restraints often result in unjustifiable payback period for SMEs.

The Americas accounted for approximately 55% of the market share in 2015. The growth of the healthcare SCM market in the region can be attributed to the healthcare reforms implemented by different countries such as the Affordable Care Act in the US, which is also known as ObamaCare. The need to enhance supply-chain systems in the Americas is primarily driven by risk management and compliance issues.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Supply Chain Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Geisinger Health System

AmerisourceBergen

Intermountain Healthcare

Advocate Health Care

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Supplier Management Software

Transportation Software

Procurement Software

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare Providers

Suppliers

Distributors

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Supply Chain Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Supply Chain Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

