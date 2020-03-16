Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry was valued at USD 1.50 Billion in the year 2017. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% from 2018 to 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the predicted period with rising healthcare sector as the major driving factor. The U.S. is the major Industry in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.
The major players in Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry are Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, SAP AG Group, Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), Advocate Health Care, Info, Tecsys, Geisinger Health System, JDA Software Group, Jump Technologies and other 10 more companies’ information is provided in research report
SWOT Analysis of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry
Strength
Growing Cloud-Based Industry.
Government involvement in investments, funding, and partnership
Increasing demand for quality inventory management system
Weakness
The high cost of maintenance
The long duration required for implementation of the system
Opportunity
Emerging healthcare IT industry and healthcare awareness
Growing mobile-based system solutions
Threats
Healthcare Cost reduction
By basis of delivery mode, the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry is segmented into Cloud-based, Web-based, on-premise among these on-premise segment hold the highest Industry in 2017 with cloud-based segment expected to grow with highest CAGR in coming years. On the other hand, Software segment for Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry holds accounts for largest share because of growing investments in the healthcare industry.
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry Overview By Delivery Mode
Cloud-based
Web-based
On-premise
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry Overview By End Users
Healthcare Providers
Manufacturers
Distributors
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry Overview By Components
Software
Supplier Management Software
Transportation Software
Procurement Software
Others
Hardware
System
Barcode
RFID
Others
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry Overview By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
