Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry was valued at USD 1.50 Billion in the year 2017. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% from 2018 to 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the predicted period with rising healthcare sector as the major driving factor. The U.S. is the major Industry in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

The major players in Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry are Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, SAP AG Group, Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), Advocate Health Care, Info, Tecsys, Geisinger Health System, JDA Software Group, Jump Technologies and other 10 more companies’ information is provided in research report

SWOT Analysis of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry

Strength

Growing Cloud-Based Industry.

Government involvement in investments, funding, and partnership

Increasing demand for quality inventory management system

Weakness

The high cost of maintenance

The long duration required for implementation of the system

Opportunity

Emerging healthcare IT industry and healthcare awareness

Growing mobile-based system solutions

Threats

Healthcare Cost reduction

By basis of delivery mode, the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry is segmented into Cloud-based, Web-based, on-premise among these on-premise segment hold the highest Industry in 2017 with cloud-based segment expected to grow with highest CAGR in coming years. On the other hand, Software segment for Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry holds accounts for largest share because of growing investments in the healthcare industry.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry Overview By Delivery Mode

Cloud-based

Web-based

On-premise

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry Overview By End Users

Healthcare Providers

Manufacturers

Distributors

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry Overview By Components

Software

Supplier Management Software

Transportation Software

Procurement Software

Others

Hardware

System

Barcode

RFID

Others

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry Overview By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

