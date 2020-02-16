Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) is a software, which manages organization claims processing, payment, and revenue generation. The major role of the software is managing patient revenue cycle of hospital or other healthcare organizations.

During the last decade, RCM has got huge attention. Increasing recovery audits, changing government regulations, increasing healthcare revenue and increasing adoption of the RCM software by healthcare organization, and growing number of hospital & healthcare services drive the market growth.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

General Electric

Allscripts

Quest Diagnostic

Siemens Healthcare

AdvantEdge Healthcare

CareCloud

Acelerartech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

