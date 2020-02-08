GLOBAL HEALTHCARE PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET (EDITION:2019) OUTLOOK, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TILL 2023

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Report on Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers.

The global healthcare predictive analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of around 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Predictive analytics is the second stage of analytics in healthcare and organizations that are convinced that they have a complete and accurate descriptive analytics program move to the next stage of analytics. Predictive analytics uses data mining, machine learning, predictive modeling and statistical techniques, and other advanced computing techniques, to determine the probable future, based on the available descriptive data.

IBM, Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Medeanalytics Inc., Optum Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Truven Healthanalytics Inc., Verisk Analytics, Information Builders Inc.

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

Points Covered in TOC of Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Emergence of Personalized and Evidence-based Medicine

6.1.2 Increasing Efficiency in the Healthcare Sector

6.1.3 Increasing Demand to Curtail Healthcare Expenditure by Reducing Unnecessary Costs

6.1.4 Avoiding Penalties for Failing to Control Adverse Preventable Events

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Lack of Robust Infrastructure for Effective Functionality

6.2.2 Lack of Skilled IT Professionals in Healthcare

6.2.3 Healthcare Providersâ Reluctance to Share Data with Third Parties

6.3 Opportunities

6.3.1 Expansion of Healthcare IT

6.3.2 Growing Importance of Healthcare in Emerging Economies and

6.4 Key Challenges

6.4.1 Data Storage, Maintenance, Privacy, and Security

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Application

7.1.1 Clinical Data Analytics

7.1.2 Financial Data Analytics

7.1.3 Administrative Data Analytics

7.1.4 Research Data Analytics

7.2 By Component

7.2.1 Software

7.2.2 Hardware

7.2.3 Services

7.3 By Deployment

7.3.1 On-premise

7.3.2 Web-based

7.3.3 Cloud-based

7.4 By End User

7.4.1 Private Organization

7.4.1.1 Hospitals

7.4.1.2 Physicians

7.4.1.3 Clinics

7.4.2 Government Organization

7.4.3 Research Institution

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States

7.5.1.2 Canada

7.5.1.3 Mexico

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 France

7.5.2.2 Germany

7.5.2.3 United Kingdom

7.5.2.4 Italy

7.5.2.5 Spain

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China

7.5.3.2 Japan

7.5.3.3 India

7.5.3.4 Australia & New Zealand

7.5.3.5 South Korea

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5.4 Middle East & Africa

7.5.4.1 GCC

7.5.4.2 South Africa

7.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.5.5 South America

7.5.5.1 Brazil

7.5.5.2 Argentina

7.5.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Merger & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Product Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 IBM

9.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

9.3 Cerner Corporation

9.4 Information Builders Inc.

9.5 Medeanalytics Inc.

9.6 Optum Inc.

9.7 Oracle Corporation

9.8 Truven Healthanalytics Inc.

9.9 Verisk Analytics

* List not Exhaustive

10. Future of the Market

To conclude, Healthcare Predictive Analytics report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

