Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Trends, Drivers And Growth Projection Upto 2024

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Healthcare Mobility Solutions -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market is accounted for $24.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $144.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 29.04% from 2015 to 2022. Improving various technological advancements in wireless network connectivity, growing adoption of electronic gadgets are the major drivers favoring the market growth. The factors such as growing usage of wireless networks i.e (3G and 4G) & patient centric mobility applications and low cost efficiency are some of the factors driving the market. However, data security concerns, cost issues and less data ability are the major restraints hampering the market growth. Expansion of healthcare industry in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific acts as opportunity for healthcare mobility solution market.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/562726-healthcare-mobility-solutions-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

In enterprise solution, patient care management segment is anticipated to have the largest share and is poised to grow at a strong CAGR during the forecast period owing to improved workflow efficiency and response time. North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare mobility solutions market during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of gadgets, growing number of chronic diseases and advanced connectivity.

Some of the key players in this market include

Omron Corporation, IBM Corporation, Airstrip Technologies, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc., AT & T, Inc., GE Healthcare, Apple, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (HP) Inc., Cerner Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Microsoft, Inc., SAP SE and Oracle Corporation.

Application Covered

• Mhealth Application

o Women’s Health

o Chronic Care Management

o Medication Management

o Weight Loss

o Sleep Monitoring

o Other Mhealth Application

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/562726-healthcare-mobility-solutions-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

• Enterprise Solutions

o Operations Management

o Patient Care Management

o Workforce Management

Product Covered

• Mobile Applications (Apps)

• Mobile Devices

o Barcode Scanners

o Mobile Computers

o RFID Scanners

o Other Mobile Devices

• Enterprise Mobility Platforms

End User Covered

• Providers

o Laboratories

o Hospitals

o Other Providers

• Patients

• Payers

Regions Covered

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Buy now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=562726

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Continued...

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)