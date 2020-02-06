GLOBAL HEALTHCARE IT OUTSOURCING MARKET (2019) SEGMENTATION, GROWTH FACTOR, RECENT TREND AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS 2023

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Summary:

Report on Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Overview:

The global Healthcare IT Outsourcing market has been estimated to reach USD 45,011.83 million for 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America dominates the market due to the growing pressure to cut healthcare costs and rise in application management services.

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market (REQUEST A SAMPLE) Research Report provides knowledgeable and in-depth study of the major Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market leading players together with the company profiles and methods adopted by them. This enables the customer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with Healthcare IT Outsourcing industry key players is included within the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of value, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

IBM,ORACLE,CERNER, MCKESSON,PHILIPS HEALTHCARE,SIEMENS HEALTHCARE,ACCENTURE,TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES,DELL,INFOSYS

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US,Canada,Mexico,France,UK,Germany,Italy,Spain,Rest of Europe,India,China,Japan,Australia,Japan,Rest of APAC,GCC,South Africa,Rest of Middle East and Africa,Brazil,Argentina,Rest of South America

Points Covered in TOC of Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. KEY INFERENCES

5. MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 CURRENT MARKET SCENARIO

5.2 PORTERS FIVE FORCES

5.2.1 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF CONSUMERS

5.2.3 THREATS OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTE PRODUCT AND SERVICES

5.2.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY WITHIN THE INDUSTRY

6. DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES ANALYSIS (DROC)

6.1 MARKET DRIVERS

6.1.1 LACK OF INFRASTRUCTURE OR FUNDING NEEDED FOR BETTER AND SECURED IT FACILITIES

6.1.2 INCREASED PATIENT-CENTRIC & VALUE- BASED APPROACH IN HEALTHCARE

6.1.3 SHORTAGE OF IN-HOUSE PROPERLY TRAINED IT PROFESSIONALS

6.1.4 GOVERNMENTS FOCUS ON INTRODUCING IT IN HEALTHCARE

6.1.5 REDUCTION IN OPERATIONAL COST AND HEALTHCARE COST

6.2 MARKET RESTRAINTS

6.2.1 THREAT TO DATA SECURITY AND CONFIDENTIALITY

6.2.2 LACK OF STANDARD PLATFORM

6.2.3 SHORTCOMINGS IN PERFORMANCE AS COMPARED TO EXPECTATIONS

6.3 OPPORTUNITIES

6.4 KEY CHALLENGES

7. MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

7.1.1 PAYERS HCIT OUTSOURCING MARKET

7.1.1.1 HOSPITAL INFORMATION SYSTEM (HIS)

7.1.1.2 LABORATORY INFORMATION SYSTEM (LIS)

7.1.1.3 RADIOLOGY INFORMATION SYSTEM (RIS)

7.1.1.4 ELECTRONIC MEDICAL RECORDS (EMR)

7.1.2 PROVIDERS HCIT OUTSOURCING MARKET

7.1.2.1 REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT (RCM) SYSTEM

7.1.2.2 HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS

7.2 SEGMENTATION BY END USER

7.2.1 HEALTHCARE

7.2.2 PHARMACEUTICALS

7.2.3 BIOTECHNOLOGY

7.2.4 RESEARCH

7.2.5 OTHERS

7.3 SEGEMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

7.3.1 NORTH AMERICA

7.3.1.1 UNITED STATES

7.3.1.2 CANADA

7.3.1.3 MEXICO

7.3.2 EUROPE

7.3.2.1 FRANCE

7.3.2.2 GERMANY

7.3.2.3 UNITED KINGDOM

7.3.2.4 ITALY

7.3.2.5 SPAIN

7.3.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

7.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

7.3.3.1 CHINA

7.3.3.2 JAPAN

7.3.3.3 INDIA

7.3.3.4 AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

7.3.3.5 SOUTH KOREA

7.3.3.6 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

7.3.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.3.4.1 GCC

7.3.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

7.3.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.3.5 SOUTH AMERICA

7.3.5.1 BRAZIL

7.3.5.2 ARGENTINA

7.3.5.3 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA

8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 MERGERS AND ACQUISITION ANALYSIS

8.2 AGREEMENTS, COLLABORATIONS & PARTNERSHIPS

8.3 NEW PRODUCTS LAUNCHES

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 IBM

9.2 ORACLE

9.3 CERNER, MCKESSON

9.4 PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

9.5 SIEMENS HEALTHCARE

9.6 ACCENTURE

9.7 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

9.8 DELL

9.9 INFOSYS

9.10 OTHERS

10. FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET

To conclude, Healthcare IT Outsourcing report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

