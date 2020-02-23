Global Healthcare IT Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global healthcare IT market is expected to reach USD 274,746.68 million by 2025 and it is projected to expand at a lucrative CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on products & services, the market is segmented into HCIT outsourcing services, healthcare provider solutions and healthcare payer solutions. In 2018, HCIT outsourcing services segment is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.

On the basis of end user, market is segmented into providers and payers. In 2018, providers segment is likely to dominate the market and is also valued to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global healthcare IT market competition by top players include –

Epic Systems Corporation dominated the healthcare IT market accounting largest market share followed by McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Carestream Health and Siemens AG along with other players such as

Agfa-Gevaert Group

athenahealth, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

GE Company

Greenway Health, LLC

Infor

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NextGen Healthcare

Oracle Corporation

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12363

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]