Global Healthcare CRM Market 2019 Key Players: IBM, salesforce.com, Veeva Systems, Siemens Healthcare, SAP.

Executive Summary

In 2018, the global Healthcare CRM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare CRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare CRM development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

salesforce.com

Veeva Systems

Siemens Healthcare

SAP

Accenture

Oracle

Microsoft

Amdocs

Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions

NetSuite

Cerner

Nice systems

Talisma

Lawson

Verint Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Predictive

Collaborative

Market segment by Application, split into

Community Outreach

Case Coordination & Management

Relationship Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3714916-global-heal…

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare CRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare CRM development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare CRM are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare CRM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 Predictive

1.4.4 Collaborative

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare CRM Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Community Outreach

1.5.3 Case Coordination & Management

1.5.4 Relationship Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare CRM Market Size

2.2 Healthcare CRM Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare CRM Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Healthcare CRM Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare CRM Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Healthcare CRM Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare CRM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare CRM Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Healthcare CRM Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare CRM Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare CRM Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Healthcare CRM Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Healthcare CRM Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 salesforce.com

12.2.1 salesforce.com Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction

12.2.4 salesforce.com Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 salesforce.com Recent Development

12.3 Veeva Systems

12.3.1 Veeva Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction

12.3.4 Veeva Systems Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Veeva Systems Recent Development

12.4 Siemens Healthcare

12.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 Accenture

12.6.1 Accenture Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction

12.6.4 Accenture Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.7 Oracle

12.7.1 Oracle Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction

12.7.4 Oracle Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.8 Microsoft

12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction

12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.9 Amdocs

12.9.1 Amdocs Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction

12.9.4 Amdocs Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Amdocs Recent Development

12.10 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

12.10.1 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction

12.10.4 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Recent Development

12.11 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions

12.12 NetSuite

12.13 Cerner

12.14 Nice systems

12.15 Talisma

12.16 Lawson

12.17 Verint Systems

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3714916-global-healthcare-…

Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories.

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

+91 841 198 5042