Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market” 2019-2024 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2024. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2339969

The global healthcare 3D printing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.1% and will be worth USD 2.48 billion by 2024. Increasing demand for customized healthcare solutions, such as dental and surgical implants, is driving the growth of 3D printing in the healthcare sector. Additionally, 3D printing is helping improve the efficiency and precision of the healthcare system in a cost-effective manner. Volume production and patient-specific capabilities are among the most important factors taken into consideration when looking at the impact of 3D printing on the medical devices industry.

Segmentation based on technology

The various 3D printing technologies used in the healthcare space are Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Material Jetting, Stereolithography (SLA), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), and Digital Light Processing (DLP), among others. The FDM technology-based healthcare 3D printing market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 25% during 2019-2024, leading to a global revenue generation of USD 709 million by 2024. The growth can be attributed to increasing use of FDM technology in geometric development of basic surgical models with a wide range of colors. Although the finished products that use FDM technology are low in number, the technology is most preferred to develop low-cost prototypes for design optimization. On the other hand, DMLS is the most preferred metal 3D printing technology. The DMLS technology-based healthcare 3D printing market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 22.9% during 2019-2024.

Segmentation based on application

Based on applications, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented by dental implants and orthodontics, surgical guides, surgical implants, hearing aids, prosthetics, tissue engineering, and others. Dental implants and orthodontics are the leading sub-segment which generated a revenue of USD 231.5 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at the CAGR of 21.4% during 2019-2024. However, the 3D printing surgical implants market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.1%. Besides, easy accessibility and affordability of 3D printed surgical guides are increasing the demand for precise anatomical models for surgical planning. The market share of 3D printed surgical guides is expected to increase from 21% in 2018 to 24% in 2024.

Regional insights

North America is the leading contributor to the global healthcare 3D printing market. The North American healthcare 3D printing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2019-2024, leading to a global revenue of USD 901.2 million by 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 25.9% between 2019 and 2024. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for dental implants owing to the rising edentulous population. In the APAC healthcare 3D printing market, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are the key contributing countries.

Companies Covered

3D Systems

Stratasys

Materialise

Envisiontec

Formlabs

Prodways

Renishaw

Organovo

Cellink

Protolabs

Browse Full Report with [email protected] https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-healthcare-3d-printing-market-2019-2024-report.html

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Global healthcare 3D printing market introduction

2.1. Key questions answered in this study

2.2. Market scope and segmentation

2.3. Market definitions based on technology

2.4. Market definitions based on application

Chapter 3: Global healthcare 3D printing market – overview

3.1. Global market overview – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), geography-wise market revenue (USD Mn), and market attractiveness analysis

3.2. Global market trends

3.3. Global market drivers and challenges

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.5. Supply chain analysis

3.5. Market share analysis

Chapter 4: Global healthcare 3D printing market based on regions

4.1. North America market overview – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), market trends, and market drivers and challenges

4.2. Europe market overview – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), market trends, and market drivers and challenges

4.3. Asia-Pacific market overview – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), market trends, and market drivers and challenges

4.4. Latin America market overview – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), market trends, and market drivers and challenges

4.5. The Middle East and Africa market overview – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), market trends, and market drivers and challenges

Chapter 5: Global healthcare 3D printing market based on technology

5.1. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Technology – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), key market observations, and market drivers and challenges

5.2. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Technology – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), key market observations, and market drivers and challenges

5.3. Material Jetting Technology – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), key market observations, and market drivers and challenges

5.4. Stereolithography (SLA) Technology – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), key market observations, and market drivers and challenges

5.5. Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Technology – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), key market observations, and market drivers and challenges

5.6. Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), key market observations, and market drivers and challenges

5.7. Other Technology – historical (2016-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) market size (USD Mn), key market observations, and market drivers and challenges

Continued………[email protected]#

Enquire about this [email protected] https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2339969

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like Healthcare market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/