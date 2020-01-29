Global Head-up Displays Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Head-up Displays: Technologies and Global Markets” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global market for heads-up display (HUD) components should reach $8.0 billion by 2022 from $2.7 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%, from 2017 to 2022.

An overview of the global market for head-up displays and related technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Information on how the development of HUDs are becoming integrated with advanced features like augmented reality, voice and gesture control, and 3D imaging

Details on the market’s drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities for growth

Insight into the industry’s value chain, product trends, competitive landscape, leading players and their key developments, strategies, and profiles

The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status and future prospects for HUDs used in different industries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (ROW). The ROW region includes all countries in the Middle East and Africa.

The values presented in the forecast tables represent the sales (in millions of dollars) of HUDs in end-use product markets. All growth rates mentioned in the tables and the text are based on the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 through 2022. Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.

The market is categorized by HUD component, application and regional market. The estimated values have been derived from the total revenues of the manufacturers.

The report also has a detailed analysis of the major HUD vendors as well as corporate profiles.

Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

