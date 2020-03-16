Global HDPE Pipes Market 2019 Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global HDPE Pipes market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on HDPE Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HDPE Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of HDPE Pipes in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their HDPE Pipes manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Aliaxis

WL Plastics

Jain Irrigation Systems

Pipelife International

Nandi Group

Blue Diamond Industries

National Pipe & Plastics

Kubota ChemiX

FLO-TEK

Olayan Group

Pexmart

Godavari Polymers

LESSO

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Junxing Pipe

Ginde Pipe

Chinaust Group

Bosoar Pipe

Newchoice Pipe

Shandong Shenbon Plastics

Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology

ERA

Qingdao Yutong Pipeline

Goody

HongYue Plastic Group

Especially Nick Tube

ARON New Materials

Zhejiang Weixing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

PE80 Pipe

PE100 Pipe

Other

Segment by Application

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Sewage Systems

Agricultural Applications

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Industry Overview of HDPE Pipes

1.1 Definition of HDPE Pipes

1.2 HDPE Pipes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HDPE Pipes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PE80 Pipe

1.2.3 PE100 Pipe

1.2.4 Other

1.3 HDPE Pipes Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global HDPE Pipes Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Water Supply

1.3.3 Oil and Gas

1.3.4 Sewage Systems

1.3.5 Agricultural Applications

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global HDPE Pipes Overall Market

1.4.1 Global HDPE Pipes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global HDPE Pipes Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America HDPE Pipes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe HDPE Pipes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China HDPE Pipes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan HDPE Pipes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia HDPE Pipes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India HDPE Pipes Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of HDPE Pipes

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of HDPE Pipes

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of HDPE Pipes

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of HDPE Pipes

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global HDPE Pipes Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of HDPE Pipes

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 HDPE Pipes Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 HDPE Pipes Revenue Analysis

4.3 HDPE Pipes Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

8 HDPE Pipes Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 JM Eagle

8.1.1 JM Eagle HDPE Pipes Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 JM Eagle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 JM Eagle HDPE Pipes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

8.2.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company HDPE Pipes Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company HDPE Pipes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Aliaxis

8.3.1 Aliaxis HDPE Pipes Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Aliaxis Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Aliaxis HDPE Pipes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 WL Plastics

8.4.1 WL Plastics HDPE Pipes Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 WL Plastics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 WL Plastics HDPE Pipes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Jain Irrigation Systems

8.5.1 Jain Irrigation Systems HDPE Pipes Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Jain Irrigation Systems HDPE Pipes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Pipelife International

8.6.1 Pipelife International HDPE Pipes Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Pipelife International Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Pipelife International HDPE Pipes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Nandi Group

8.7.1 Nandi Group HDPE Pipes Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Nandi Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Nandi Group HDPE Pipes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Blue Diamond Industries

8.8.1 Blue Diamond Industries HDPE Pipes Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Blue Diamond Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Blue Diamond Industries HDPE Pipes Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

