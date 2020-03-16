Global HD TVs Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

The growth of the industry is highly dependent on consumer preferences. In order to sustain the competition, management should be quick enough to align itself with the changes in consumer preferences. The competitive landscape is characterized by robust competition and product differentiation. Thus, product development and product innovations are expected to earn the competitors a competitive edge over others. Investments are projected to be injected into the future trajectory for marketing strategies such as attractive packaging, advertising, etc. It is projected to catalyze the pace of growth of the industry over the next couple of years. In addition, the industry is also expected to witness an influx of new entrants. The survival of these entrants depends on factors such as price sensitivity, quality, innovation, etc.

The global HD TVs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the HD TVs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of HD TVs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of HD TVs in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global HD TVs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global HD TVs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

HD TV (also known as Ultra High Definition TV Super Hi-Vision, Ultra HD television, Ultra HD, UHDTV, or UHD) includes 4K UHD (2160p) and 8K UHD (4320p) which are two digital video format that have 3840 × 2160 (4 K) or 7680 × 4320 (8 K) pixel resolutions, and they are 4 or 16 times larger than 1920 × 1080 (2K) pixel resolution of the standard full HDTV, respectively. The large pixel resolution of the UHDTV content requires a large screen size and a frame rate.

Consumer goods are sold directly through retailers. Thus, an increase in the networking of store-based distribution channels is projected to support the expansion of the industry. Case to the point is, Walmart has recently invested in the expansion of its stores in six states. In addition, the growing presence of e-commerce giants is also expected to facilitate profit maximization over the next couple of years. The favorable laws and endeavors that are redefining the consumer experience, such as self-service kiosks, contactless payment, etc. are likely to have a positive influence on the sales of the goods.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Hisense

Skyworth

Sony

Konka

TCL

Chang hong

Sharp

Haier

Panasonic

Toshiba

HD TVs market size by Type

Below 50 inch

Between 50 and 65 inch

Above 65 inch

HD TVs market size by Applications

Commercial

Residential

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

