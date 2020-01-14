Global HCM Software Market Scope, Industry Overview and Growth rate, Research Report 2018-2023

Latest Survey On HCM Software Market

The HCM Software Market report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, HCM Software market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Human capital management (HCM) is the comprehensive set of practices for recruiting, managing, developing and optimizing the human resources of an organization.

HCM suites are sold either as components of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems or as separate products that are typically integrated with ERP. In recent years, on-premises HCM has been superseded by software as a service (SaaS) as the preferred deployment option.

The global HCM Software market is valued at 14400 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 24100 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of HCM Software.

The prime objective of this HCM Software research report is to define the size of the different segments and the geographies as well as to forecast the trends that are likely to gain traction in the following couple of years. This market research report has been designed to incorporate both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions.

The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. The key players covered in this report: , Oracle, SAP, IBM, Workday, Ultimate Software Group, ADP, Cornerstone OnDemand, Benefitfocus Inc., BambooHR, PeopleFluent, Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Zoho Corporation, WebHR, CakeHR, Epicor Software Corporation, Infor, Kronos Incorporated, The Sage Group plc..

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On Premise HCM Software

Cloud-based HCM Software

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Small Business (SSB)

Small and Midsize Business (SMB)

Large Enterprise

Crucial points covered in this report are:

What will the industry size and the growth rate by 2023?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

Which would be the important market trends affecting the growth?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the industry?

What will be the challenges in a future period?

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the HCM Software market:

Chapter 1, to describe HCM Software Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top Vendors of the HCM Software, with revenue, and gross margin of a HCM Software, in 2016 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top Vendors, with revenue and market share in 2016 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the market by regions, with revenue and market share of a HCM Software, for each region.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Continued…

