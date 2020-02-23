Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Global hazardous area equipment market is expected to reach USD 36,568.28 Million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing industrial safety measures and technological advancements in led lighting solution. On the other hand time-consuming and expensive inspection and maintenance may hinder the growth of the hazardous area equipment market.

The key market players for global hazardous area equipment market are listed below;

Honeywell International Inc

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

R. STAHL AG

WEIDM?LLER INTERFACE GMBH & CO. KG

Patlite Corporation

Hawk International

Tomar Electronics

Petrel Ltd.

Flametron

AB-CO PURGE, LLC

CORTEM S.P.A.

The market is further segmented into;

Product

Connectivity

Industry

The global hazardous area equipment market is segmented based on product into ten notable segments display products, lighting products, barrier products, enclosures, cable glands and accessories, industrial controls, motors strobe beacons, sensors and others. Display products are further sub segmented into industrial PCs, operator, remote and terminals. Lighting products are further sub segmented into fixed lighting, portable lead-lights and other portable lighting. Barrier Products are further sub segmented into IS barriers- galvanic, IS barriers- Zener, I/O modules and fieldbus interface. Enclosures are further sub segmented into steel, aluminum and plastic. Others are further sub segmented into fire alarms/call points, speakers and tone generators, visual and audible combination units. In 2018, cable glands and accessories market is likely to dominate market in the forecast period.

The global hazardous area equipment market is segmented based on connectivity into two notable segments wired and wireless. In 2018, wireless market will dominate the market. It is growing at the highest CAGR in the assessment period.

The global hazardous area equipment market is segmented based on industry into ten notable segments; chemical, food & beverage, marine & shipbuilding, metals & mining, military & aerospace, oil & gas industries, pharmaceutical, power & energy, rubber & plastics, water & waste and others. In 2018, the oil and gas market is estimated to dominate market with highest shares and rising with the highest CAGR.

The global hazardous area equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hazardous area equipment market for 2018-2025.

