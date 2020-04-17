In this report, the Global Hardware Security Modules Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hardware Security Modules Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The growth of the market is driven by various factors such as the increase in data breaches and cyberattacks, mandates for HSM manufacturers to comply with internal and external privacy and data security regulations, and effective management of cryptographic keys.

The market for USB-based/portable HSM is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

This report focuses on Hardware Security Modules volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hardware Security Modules market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemalto

Thales E-Security

Utimaco

International Business Machines

Futurex

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

ATOS

Yubico

Ultra Electronics

Swift

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LAN Based

PCle Based

USB Based

Segment by Application

Government

Communication

Industrial

Energy

Retail

Health Care & Life Science

Other

