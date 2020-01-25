Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

This report studies the Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption market, Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption (FDE) is available from many hard disk drive (HDD) vendors, including: Seagate Technology, Western Digital, Samsung, Toshiba and also solid-state drive vendors such as SanDisk, Samsung, Micron and Integral Memory. The symmetric encryption key is maintained independently from the CPU, thus removing computer memory as a potential attack vector.

Full-disk encryption is encryption at the hardware level. FDE works by automatically converting data on a hard drive into a form that cannot be understood by anyone who doesn’t have the key to “undo” the conversion.

Of the major players of Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption, Seagate Technology maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Seagate Technology accounted for 23.16 % of the Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption sales volume market share in 2017. Other players include Western Digital Corp, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Kingston, Micron Technology Inc., and Intel, The market share are as follows: 21.07%, 21.54%, 20.04%, 20.57%, 19.52%, 19.55%.

In this study, the Production for Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Production divided into four geographic regions: In North America, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 15.98%. In the Europe, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 14.58%. In China, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 15.35%.The Production of Southeast Asia accounted for 38.50% and in other region 15.59% in 2017. Among all regions, Southeast Asia is estimated to represent the highest share.

In this study, the Consumption for Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Production divided into six geographic regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Asia Others, The market share are as follows 28.59%, 27.79%, 19.30%, 6.07%, 6.34%, 4.74% and 7.16%Among all regions, North America is estimated to represent the highest share.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Seagate Technology PLC

Western Digital Corp

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

Kingston

Micron Technology Inc

Intel

Segment by Regions

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Segment by Type

Hard Disk Drive (HDD) FDE

Solid State Drives (SSD) FDE

Segment by Application

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government and Public Utilities

Manufacturing Enterprise

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report are:

What are the key segments and sub-segments covered in this report? Which segment is expected to dominate or perform well in the market throughout the forecast period?

What are the forecast growth rates for the global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption market and for each segment within it?

Who are the leading competitors operating in this market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the different strategies adopted by them in order to expand their market presence?

What are the micro- and macroeconomic factors, governing factors, and development patterns observed in the market?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis of the market?

