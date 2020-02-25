Global Hard HPMC Capsule Market Segments, Product-Type, Pharmaceutical Research, Key Players and Forecast till 2025

This research report titled “Global Hard HPMC Capsule Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Hard HPMC Capsule Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Hard HPMC Capsule Market.

HPMC capsules incorporate a gelling agent to achieve enteric properties, allowing for the protection of sensitive ingredients from the acidic environment of the stomach and complete dissolution in the intestine. They also provide sufficient taste-masking and acid-resistance to prevent gastric reflux for fish oils and have become the solution of choice for numerous probiotics, herbal or mineral formulations on the market today.

The global Hard HPMC Capsule market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hard HPMC Capsule market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Hard HPMC Capsule in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hard HPMC Capsule in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Hard HPMC Capsule market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hard HPMC Capsule market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ACG

Capsugel Belgium

HealthCaps

Sunil Healthcare

Natural Capsules

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Shionogi Qualicaps

Baotou Capstech

Market size by Product

Carrageenan

Gellan Gum

Pectin

Glycerin

Others

Market size by End User

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Food

Cosmetics

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hard HPMC Capsule Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hard HPMC Capsule Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Carrageenan

1.4.3 Gellan Gum

1.4.4 Pectin

1.4.5 Glycerin

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Hard HPMC Capsule Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Nutraceutical

1.5.4 Food

1.5.5 Cosmetics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hard HPMC Capsule Market Size

2.1.1 Global Hard HPMC Capsule Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Hard HPMC Capsule Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Hard HPMC Capsule Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Hard HPMC Capsule Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Hard HPMC Capsule Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Hard HPMC Capsule Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hard HPMC Capsule Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Hard HPMC Capsule Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Hard HPMC Capsule Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Hard HPMC Capsule Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hard HPMC Capsule Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Hard HPMC Capsule Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Hard HPMC Capsule Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Hard HPMC Capsule Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hard HPMC Capsule Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hard HPMC Capsule Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hard HPMC Capsule Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

