Global Haptics Technology Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Haptics Technology Market

This report studies the Haptics Technology market, Haptic technology,or haptics,is a tactile feedback technology which takes advantage of the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user.

AAC Technologies, Alps Electric, Nidec Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Bluecom, On Semiconductor, Microchip, Johnson Electric and Immersion are major players in the Haptics Technology in 2016. AAC Technologies dominated with 21.26% revenue share.

The key players covered in this study

AAC Technologies

Alps Electric

Nidec Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Bluecom

On Semiconductor

Microchip

Johnson Electric

Immersion

Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

Precision Microdrives

Novasentis

On the basis of region, China is the largest market segment of Haptics Technology, with a consumption market share nearly 29.92% in 2016; Asia region has great market potential in the future.

Haptics Technology used in industry including Automotive, Medical, Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet), Home and Wearable. Report data showed that 36.04% of the Haptics Technology market demand in Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet) in 2016.

In 2018, the global Haptics Technology market size was 6370 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Haptics Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Haptics Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Haptics Actuators

Drivers & Controllers

Haptics Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Medical

Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

Home

Wearable

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Haptics Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Haptics Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Haptics Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Haptics Actuators

1.4.3 Drivers & Controllers

1.4.4 Haptics Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Haptics Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Medical

1.5.4 Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

1.5.5 Home

1.5.6 Wearable

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AAC Technologies

12.1.1 AAC Technologies Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Haptics Technology Introduction

12.1.4 AAC Technologies Revenue in Haptics Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AAC Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Alps Electric

12.2.1 Alps Electric Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Haptics Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Alps Electric Revenue in Haptics Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Alps Electric Recent Development

12.3 Nidec Corporation

12.3.1 Nidec Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Haptics Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Nidec Corporation Revenue in Haptics Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Nidec Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Cypress Semiconductor

12.4.1 Cypress Semiconductor Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Haptics Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Cypress Semiconductor Revenue in Haptics Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cypress Semiconductor Recent Development

12.5 Texas Instruments

12.5.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Haptics Technology Introduction

12.5.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Haptics Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.6 Bluecom

12.6.1 Bluecom Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Haptics Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Bluecom Revenue in Haptics Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Bluecom Recent Development

12.7 On Semiconductor

12.7.1 On Semiconductor Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Haptics Technology Introduction

12.7.4 On Semiconductor Revenue in Haptics Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 On Semiconductor Recent Development

12.8 Microchip

12.8.1 Microchip Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Haptics Technology Introduction

12.8.4 Microchip Revenue in Haptics Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Microchip Recent Development

12.9 Johnson Electric

12.9.1 Johnson Electric Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Haptics Technology Introduction

12.9.4 Johnson Electric Revenue in Haptics Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development

12.10 Immersion

12.10.1 Immersion Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Haptics Technology Introduction

12.10.4 Immersion Revenue in Haptics Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Immersion Recent Development

12.11 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

12.12 Precision Microdrives

12.13 Novasentis

Continued….

