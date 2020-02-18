Global Haptics Technology Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Haptics Technology Market
This report studies the Haptics Technology market, Haptic technology,or haptics,is a tactile feedback technology which takes advantage of the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, or motions to the user.
AAC Technologies, Alps Electric, Nidec Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Bluecom, On Semiconductor, Microchip, Johnson Electric and Immersion are major players in the Haptics Technology in 2016. AAC Technologies dominated with 21.26% revenue share.
The key players covered in this study
AAC Technologies
Alps Electric
Nidec Corporation
Cypress Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
Bluecom
On Semiconductor
Microchip
Johnson Electric
Immersion
Jinlong Machinery & Electronics
Precision Microdrives
Novasentis
On the basis of region, China is the largest market segment of Haptics Technology, with a consumption market share nearly 29.92% in 2016; Asia region has great market potential in the future.
Haptics Technology used in industry including Automotive, Medical, Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet), Home and Wearable. Report data showed that 36.04% of the Haptics Technology market demand in Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet) in 2016.
In 2018, the global Haptics Technology market size was 6370 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Haptics Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Haptics Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Haptics Actuators
Drivers & Controllers
Haptics Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Medical
Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)
Home
Wearable
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Haptics Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Haptics Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
