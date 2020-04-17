Global Handheld Nutrunner Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Handheld Nutrunner market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Handheld Nutrunner market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A handheld nutrunner is used in situations where the tightness of screws and bolts is crucial. It allows the operator to measure the torque applied to the fastener so it can be matched to the specifications of a particular application.

Handheld Nutrunner manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Atlas Copco, Bosch Rexroth, Apex Tool Group, STANLEY Engineered Fastening and ESTIC Corporation, accounting for 57.35 percent revenue market share in 2017.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Handheld Nutrunner producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Handheld Nutrunner brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Handheld Nutrunner field.

The Handheld Nutrunner market was valued at 303.9 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 407 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Handheld Nutrunner.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Handheld Nutrunner, presents the global Handheld Nutrunner market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Handheld Nutrunner capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Handheld Nutrunner by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Atlas Copco

Bosch Rexroth

Apex Tool Group

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

ESTIC Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

ALFING Montagetechnik GmbH (AMT)

Dai-ichi Dentsu Ltd.

Sanyo Machine Works

Maschinenfabrik Wagner

KUKEN.

Tone.

FEC Inc.

AIMCO

Chicago Pneumatic

Stöger Automation

BEST

Market Segment by Product Type

Pistol Handheld Nutrunner

Angle Handheld Nutrunner

Straight Handheld Nutrunner

Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Transportation

Machinery Manufacturing

Other

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Handheld Nutrunner status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Handheld Nutrunner manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Handheld Nutrunner are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

