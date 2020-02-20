Global Handheld Digital Multimeter Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Handheld Digital Multimeter Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 119 pages with table and figures in it.

A multimeter or a multitester, also known as a VOM (volt-ohm-milliammeter), is an electronic measuring instrument that combines several measurement functions in one unit. A typical multimeter can measure voltage, current, and resistance. Analog multimeters use a microammeter with a moving pointer to display readings. Digital multimeters (DMM, DVOM) have a numeric display, and may also show a graphical bar representing the measured value. Digital multimeters are now far more common due to their cost and precision, but analog multimeters are still preferable in some cases, for example when monitoring a rapidly varying value.

A multimeter can be a hand-held device useful for basic fault finding and field service work, or a bench instrument which can measure to a very high degree of accuracy. They can be used to troubleshoot electrical problems in a wide array of industrial and household devices such as electronic equipment, motor controls, domestic appliances, power supplies, and wiring systems.

Multimeters are available in a wide range of features and prices. Cheap multimeters can cost less than US$10, while General Purpose-grade models with certified calibration can cost more than US$5,000.

Primary driver for Digital Multimeter market is the multi functionality and features such as accuracy, flexible to use, portability, dual display resolution, and Lifetime warranty. These features and multi functionality expected to increase the demand for Digital Multimeter. Adoption electronic devices across many industry verticals is increasing steadily year on year. This development made the digital multimeter’s usage by electrical professionals to measure the voltage, current and resistance of electronics devices also increasing.

The worldwide market for Handheld Digital Multimeter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Handheld Digital Multimeter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

