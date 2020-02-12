Global Handheld Digital Multimeter Market Reports 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Handheld Digital Multimeter Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 163 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A multimeter or a multitester, also known as a VOM (volt-ohm-milliammeter), is an electronic measuring instrument that combines several measurement functions in one unit. A typical multimeter can measure voltage, current, and resistance. Analog multimeters use a microammeter with a moving pointer to display readings. Digital multimeters (DMM, DVOM) have a numeric display, and may also show a graphical bar representing the measured value. Digital multimeters are now far more common due to their cost and precision, but analog multimeters are still preferable in some cases, for example when monitoring a rapidly varying value.

A multimeter can be a hand-held device useful for basic fault finding and field service work, or a bench instrument which can measure to a very high degree of accuracy. They can be used to troubleshoot electrical problems in a wide array of industrial and household devices such as electronic equipment, motor controls, domestic appliances, power supplies, and wiring systems. Multimeters are available in a wide range of features and prices. Cheap multimeters can cost less than US$10, while General Purpose-grade models with certified calibration can cost more than US$5,000.

Primary driver for Digital Multimeter market is the multi functionality and features such as accuracy, flexible to use, portability, dual display resolution, and Lifetime warranty. These features and multi functionality expected to increase the demand for Digital Multimeter. Adoption electronic devices across many industry verticals is increasing steadily year on year. This development made the digital multimeter’s usage by electrical professionals to measure the voltage, current and resistance of electronics devices also increasing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Handheld Digital Multimeter market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 730 million by 2024, from US$ 540 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Handheld Digital Multimeter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Handheld Digital Multimeter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Handheld Digital Multimeter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

5 Digit

5 Digit

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

General Purpose

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fluke

Keysight Technologies

FLIR Systems

Yokogawa

HIOKI

Chauvin Arnoux Group

Klein Tools

Amprobe

BandK Precision

Mastech Digital

Uni-Trend Technology

CEM

Shen Zhen Victor Hi-tech

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Handheld Digital Multimeter consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Handheld Digital Multimeter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Handheld Digital Multimeter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Handheld Digital Multimeter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Handheld Digital Multimeter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

