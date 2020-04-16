Global Hand Pallet Trucks Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Hand Pallet Trucks Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hand Pallet Trucks Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Manual Pallet Trucks is a hand-powered jack most commonly seen in retail and personal warehousing operations. They are used predominantly for lifting, lowering and steering pallets from one place to another.

The global Hand Pallet Trucks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hand Pallet Trucks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hand Pallet Trucks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toyota Material Handling

Hanselifter

Jungheinrich

Crown

Linde Material Handling

Blue Giant

Raymond Corp

Hyster

STILL

Presto Lifts

Lift-Rite

Ningbo Ruyi Joint Stock

Noblelift

Logitrans

GiantMove

Noveltek

Liugong

Yale

CLARK

Wesco Industrial Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Light 500/750/1000 kg

Medium 1680/2000/2200/2300/2500 kg

Heavy 3000/5000 kg

Segment by Application

Warehouse

Logistics

Factory

Others

