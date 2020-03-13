Global Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Hand Geometry Biometrics Market



Security has been a key concern for enterprises, banks, government organizations, telecommunication and hospitals as well as for individuals to secure data and assets. Keys, identity badges, and numeric keypads are used to prevent unauthorized access. Hand geometry biometrics deals with the structure of palm and fingers of an individual, width of the fingers, and thickness of the palm. Hand geometry scanners with infrared light and reflectors can be used for capturing the image. Since these features of an individual are not unique, hand geometry biometrics is not considered to be a fruitful method for the identification and verification of individuals. However, organizations are integrating hand geometry biometrics with smart cards to ensure improved verification of individuals. Multimodal biometrics is also another technique that is being used for authenticating individuals.

The rising interest in biometric systems with multiple-point verification mechanism has a key impact on the global market. The technology used in hand geometry biometrics registers verification of several perimeters of the hand, including the finger length, the finger width and palm size. Unlike fingerprint biometrics, where unlawful access is still viable, it is nearly impossible to duplicate the print of an entire hand. Due to this, the hand geometry biometrics systems are being extensively implemented for authorization operations.

Use of hand geometry biometrics in e-commerce industry is expected to grow opportunities for the market’s future. The contact-based technology in hand geometry biometrics devices will serve the purpose of customer identification on a larger scale, helping companies to create a better consumer database and facilitate other ventures with it. Implementing the system in cloud computing to address breach concerns is likely to influence development of new products and services.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lengths of Finger

Width of Hand

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Defence

Finance & Banking

Immigration & Travel

Commercial Security

Home Security

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hand Geometry Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hand Geometry Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



