Global Halogen Free Materials Industry Professional 2019

The statistics of halogen free materials in this report refer to halogen free high performance engineering plastics including TPU halogen free materials, PPO halogen free materials, and TPE (Except TPU) halogen free materials. The products have a wide range of applications in electronics and electrical industry, electronic components, such as connectors, sockets, wire & cables, low voltage switch gear devices.

The technical barriers of halogen free materials are relatively not high, resulting in low level concentration degree. The key companies in in Europe halogen free materials market include DSM, Sabic, Hexpol, AEI Compounds, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DSM

Sabic

Hexpol

AEI Compounds

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

TPU Halogen Free Materials

PPO Halogen Free Materials

TPE(Except TPU) Halogen Free Materials

Segment by Application

Wire and Cable

Electronic Materials

