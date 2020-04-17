In this report, the Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-hall-effect-current-sensor-industry-analysis-report-2019
Hall-Effect Current Sensor based on the principle of magnetic balance hall, passes into current Ic from the control current end of hall element, and applies magnetic field with magnetic field intensity B to the normal direction of hall element plane
The open-loop current sensor is expected to hold a larger share of the overall Hall-Effect current sensor market owing to its applications in the automotive industry for current control, protection of devices from overcurrent, and power management applications including control of motor drives, converter control, overcurrent protection, and battery management.
The global Hall-Effect Current Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hall-Effect Current Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hall-Effect Current Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS
Asahi Kasei Microdevices
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
STMICROELECTRONICS
LEM HOLDING
KOHSHIN ELECTRIC
MELEXIS NV
TDK
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Linear (Analogous) Electroflu Detector
Threshold (Digital) Electroflu Detector
Segment by Application
Industrial Automation
Home Appliance
Medical
Public Utilities
The Railway
Communication
Aerospace
Other
