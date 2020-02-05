MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Halal Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

The Arabic word for “permitted.” Halal is commonly seen as “Halal” which means food that is permitted under Islamic guidelines as found in the Qu’ran Most food and drinks are considered Halal unless they are clearly stated as forbidden in the Qur’an (holy book of Islam) and hadith (prophetic traditions).

The halal industry is based on a belief that Muslims should eat food and use goods such as cosmetics that are “halalan toyibban”, which means permissible and wholesome. In fact, the halal market is non-exclusive to Muslims, and has gained increasing acceptance among non- Muslim consumers who associate halal with ethical consumerism.

Actually, the halal industry has now expanded beyond the food sector to include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health products, toiletries and medical devices as well as service sector components such as logistics, marketing, print and electronic media, packaging, branding, and financing. In addition, the halal food marketplace is emerging as one of the most profitable and influential market arenas in the world food business today.

Downstream growth in demand prompted the rapid growth of halal food in Europe, which is because of both growth of population of Muslim and the growth of Muslim income in these countries.

European halal food industry is quite fragmented with a large number of companies can produce halal food but the companies passed the halal certification are limited. Although halal certification is considered a key enabler for the successful development of the global halal industry, the industry is still plagued by the issue of differing certification standards. The lack of a single, unified global halal standard is a pressing issue within the halal industry.

Halal food is going to be main-stream in Europe. And the downstream consumption market is constantly expanding, not only the Muslims, but also non-Muslim began to join the ranks of the consumer. As for the age of consumption, the young generation of Muslims is agents of change for the halal industry. Supermarkets, hypermarkets and food distribution chains are increasing their share of halal distribution, capitalizing on young halal consumers’ interests in having the same choices as non-halal consumers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Halal market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Halal business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Halal market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/537655

This study considers the Halal value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fresh Products

Frozen Salty Products

Processed Products

Cereal and Cereal Product

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Restaurant

Hotel

Home

Others

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Halal-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tsaritsyno

Halal-ash

Ekol

Simons

Crown Chicken (Cranswick)

Shaheen Foods

Euro Foods Group

Eggelbusch

Cleone Foods

Reinert Group

Pure Ingredients

Reghalal

Tariq Halal

Casino

Tesco plc

Tahira Foods Ltd

Isla Delice

Nestl SA

Carrefour SA

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/537655

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Halal consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Halal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Halal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Halal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Halal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook