Global Halal Cosmetics Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

This report studies the global market size of Halal Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Halal Cosmetics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Halal Cosmetics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

In the range of halal cosmetics regulations for the use of cosmetics is not directly or indirectly affect the normal user to participate in religious rituals. They are free from animal cruelty, caring for the environment, not harming one’s body (eating natural formulations, organically grown products, and those free from pesticides or ingredients deemed harmful to the body) and fulfilling corporate social responsibility (which includes fair trade and no exploitation of workers).

Substances containing alcohol, such as contact with the skin is not strictly forbidden, but because alcohol can cause skin impure Muslims in the case of using alcohol can’t participate in religious services, but on other occasions unaffected.

Halal personal care products in the market today include hair shampoos, conditioners, bath and shower gels, cleansers, creams, lotions, talc and baby powders, toners, make up, perfumes, eau de colognes and oral care products.

In terms of Sales Value, USA and EU sales account for 9.97% of total market share, while Middle East growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the 10.85 % market share of the global consumption value. For the brand owners, such as Amara Cosmetics, INIKA Cosmetics are very popular in the world.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Halal Cosmetics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Halal Cosmetics include

Amara Cosmetics

INIKA Cosmetics

MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD

Golden Rose

Sahfee Halalcare

SAAF international

Sampure

Shiffa Dubai skin care

Ivy Beauty

Mirror and Makeup London

Clara International

Muslimah Manufacturing

PHB Ethical Beauty

Zuii Certified Organics

WIPRO UNZA

Sirehemas

OnePure

Market Size Split by Type

Personal Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-up

Fragrance

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

