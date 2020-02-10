Global Halal Cosmetics and personal Care Products market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market 2018, Forecast to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

In the range of halal cosmetics regulations for the use of cosmetics is not directly or indirectly affect the normal user to participate in religious rituals. They are free from animal cruelty, caring for the environment, not harming one’s body (eating natural formulations, organically grown products, and those free from pesticides or ingredients deemed harmful to the body) and fulfilling corporate social responsibility (which includes fair trade and no exploitation of workers).

Substances containing alcohol, such as contact with the skin is not strictly forbidden, but because alcohol can cause skin impure Muslims in the case of using alcohol can’t participate in religious services, but on other occasions unaffected.

Halal personal care products in the market today include hair shampoos, conditioners, bath and shower gels, cleansers, creams, lotions, talc and baby powders, toners, make up, perfumes, eau de colognes and oral care products.

Scope of the Report:



This report focuses on the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of value, USA and EU sales account for 4% of total market share, while Middle East growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the12%market share of the global consumption value. The increasing demand for skin care drives Halal Cosmetics industry developing fast. For the brand owners, such as Wipro Unza Holdings, INIKA Cosmetics are very popular in the world.

For the production, Southeast Asia is the largest production region contributing to nearly 39%-41% market share. Due to large population and low labor cost, there are many “OEM” manufactures. They provide a wide range of services for many famous brands with lower processing cost. The actual manufacturers of Halal Cosmetics are not famous among the consumers.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The worldwide market for Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 2240 million US$ in 2023, from 1630 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Martha Tilaar Group

INIKA Cosmetics

PT Paragon Technology and Innovation

Ivy Beauty

Colgate-Palmolive

Jetaine

Tanamera Tropical

Wipro Unza Holdings

INGLOT

Muslimah Manufacturing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Personal Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Color Cosmetics Products

Fragrance Products

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market.

Chapter 1, to describe Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, with sales, revenue, and price of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

