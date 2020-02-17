Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products are Cosmetics (also known as makeup or make-up) are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

In the range of halal cosmetics regulations for the use of cosmetics is not directly or indirectly affect the normal user to participate in religious rituals. They are free from animal cruelty, caring for the environment, not harming one’s body (eating natural formulations, organically grown products, and those free from pesticides or ingredients deemed harmful to the body) and fulfilling corporate social responsibility (which includes fair trade and no exploitation of workers).

Substances containing alcohol, such as contact with the skin is not strictly forbidden, but because alcohol can cause skin impure Muslims in the case of using alcohol can’t participate in religious services, but on other occasions unaffected.

Halal personal care products in the market today include hair shampoos, conditioners, bath and shower gels, cleansers, creams, lotions, talc and baby powders, toners, make up, perfumes, eau de colognes and oral care products.

In terms of value, USA and EU sales account for 4% of total market share, while Middle East growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the12%market share of the global consumption value. The increasing demand for skin care drives Halal Cosmetics industry developing fast. For the brand owners, such as Wipro Unza Holdings

, INIKA Cosmetics are very popular in the world.

For the production, Southeast Asia is the largest production region contributing to nearly 39%-41% market share. Due to large population and low labor cost, there are many “OEM” manufactures. They provide a wide range of services for many famous brands with lower processing cost. The actual manufacturers of Halal Cosmetics are not famous among the consumers.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market is valued at 1630 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Martha Tilaar Group

INIKA Cosmetics

PT Paragon Technology and Innovation

Ivy Beauty

Colgate-Palmolive

Jetaine

Tanamera Tropical

Wipro Unza Holdings

INGLOT

Muslimah Manufacturing

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3776295-global-halal-cosmetics-and-personal-care-products-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Personal Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes

Others

Market size by End User

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Color Cosmetics Products

Fragrance Products

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3776295-global-halal-cosmetics-and-personal-care-products-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Personal Care

1.4.3 Color Cosmetics

1.4.4 Perfumes

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hair Care Products

1.5.3 Skin Care Products

1.5.4 Color Cosmetics Products

1.5.5 Fragrance Products

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Martha Tilaar Group

11.1.1 Martha Tilaar Group Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Martha Tilaar Group Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Martha Tilaar Group Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Products Offered

11.1.5 Martha Tilaar Group Recent Development

11.2 INIKA Cosmetics

11.2.1 INIKA Cosmetics Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 INIKA Cosmetics Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 INIKA Cosmetics Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Products Offered

11.2.5 INIKA Cosmetics Recent Development

11.3 PT Paragon Technology and Innovation

11.3.1 PT Paragon Technology and Innovation Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 PT Paragon Technology and Innovation Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 PT Paragon Technology and Innovation Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Products Offered

11.3.5 PT Paragon Technology and Innovation Recent Development

11.4 Ivy Beauty

11.4.1 Ivy Beauty Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Ivy Beauty Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Ivy Beauty Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Products Offered

11.4.5 Ivy Beauty Recent Development

11.5 Colgate-Palmolive

11.5.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Colgate-Palmolive Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Colgate-Palmolive Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Products Offered

11.5.5 Colgate-Palmolive Recent Development

11.6 Jetaine

11.6.1 Jetaine Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Jetaine Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Jetaine Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Products Offered

11.6.5 Jetaine Recent Development

11.7 Tanamera Tropical

11.7.1 Tanamera Tropical Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Tanamera Tropical Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Tanamera Tropical Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Products Offered

11.7.5 Tanamera Tropical Recent Development

11.8 Wipro Unza Holdings

11.8.1 Wipro Unza Holdings Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Wipro Unza Holdings Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Wipro Unza Holdings Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Products Offered

11.8.5 Wipro Unza Holdings Recent Development

11.9 INGLOT

11.9.1 INGLOT Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 INGLOT Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 INGLOT Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Products Offered

11.9.5 INGLOT Recent Development

11.10 Muslimah Manufacturing

11.10.1 Muslimah Manufacturing Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Muslimah Manufacturing Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Muslimah Manufacturing Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Products Offered

11.10.5 Muslimah Manufacturing Recent Development

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3776295

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)