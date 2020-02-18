Global Hair Serum Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hair Serum Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

Hair serum is a hair care product used for dry and frizzy hair, usually after shampooing the hair. This product is gaining popularity in the market with both the genders using it conjointly. The constant advertisements in media and beauty salons have familiarized their serum in the global market. It is suggested that in order to provide excellent results by the product, the right hair serum should bought based on the consumer’s hair type. This product is available in liquid form and has a thicker consistency. The chemical ingredients present in this hair care product include silicone, ceramides and other amino acids. The silicone acts as a sparkling ingredient that adds an extra shine to the hair along with it having properties of smoothness and frizz free characteristics.

Increasing importance of vitamin and mineral fortified hair serums will be a key driver for market growth. Global warming has brought about a rise in temperature all across the globe. As such, harmful UV rays have become successful in gaining the limelight in the global cosmetics market at large, mostly because excessive exposure to UV rays might result in multiple skin and hair issues. For instance, UV rays tend to weaken hair follicles, which makes hair dry and results in hair fall and thinning of hair. The rising concerns related to such hair issues have been a driving force behind the increasing sales of hair serums, as these products claim to help in enriching the health and quality of hair. In line with this, the adoption of vitamin and mineral forfeited hair serum products is increasing rapidly, as these are considered to promote healthy hair growth. Iron and zinc are the two elements that promote healthy hair growth.

Scope of Hair Serum: Hair Serum Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The global Hair Serum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hair Serum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hair Serum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

Kao

L’Oral

PandG

Unilever

Amka Products

Avon

Fantasia

Giovanni Cosmetics

Mirta de Perales

Segment by Type

Hair Styling Serum

Hair Treatment Serum

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Department Stores

Specialty Retailers

Pharmacy and Drugstores

