Global Hair Rollers Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast To 2024

A hair roller or hair curler is a small tube that is rolled into a person’s hair in order to curl it, making a new hairstyle. Hair roller is defined based on its function rather than the appearance. Actually, hair roller can be made of plastic or ceramic, and can be firm or resilient.

For industry structure analysis, the hair rollers industry is comparatively fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top four producers account for about 40% of the market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production area of hair rollers, also the leader in the whole hair rollers industry. Europe and Japan also produce large amount of hair rollers per year.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of hair rollers producers is downstream market demand. Generally, demands in developed countries are moderate, while demands in developing areas are in fast growth.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hair Rollers market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 770 million by 2024, from US$ 660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hair Rollers business

Scope of Hair Rollers: Hair Rollers Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segmentation by product type

Hot rollers

Magnetic rollers

Velcro rollers

Foam rollers

Snap-on rollers

Plastic mesh rollers

Flexi-rods

Others

Segmentation by application:

Professional hair care

DIY hair rolling

In Global market, the top players include

Conair

Goody Products

Spectrum Brands

Helen of Troy Limited

Panasonic

KAI

Sleep In Rollers

T3 Micro

JandD Beauty

Calista Tools

Fromm

Dasio

Lucky Trendy

TESCOM

MeiYu

Fenghua Juxing

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Advantages: These reports offer you

Well-structured information on particular themes

Research and analysis performed by well acquainted analysts with particular themes

Market trends and forecasts by region and country

Analysis on players in a given market

Trends on technologies

Market share data of products

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Hair Rollers (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Hair Rollers market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Hair Rollers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Hair Rollers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Hair Rollers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

