Global Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Market 2018 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Industry Analysis & Forecast 2024

Global Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Market

Hair loss&growth treatments and products are the products which are the way to treat hair loss and promote hair growth (including hair loss and growth devices, shampoos and conditioners, medicine product like vitamins and supplements).

Scope of the Report:

The hair loss & growth treatments and products industry concentration is low; there are more than 1000 brand in the world, and high-end products mainly from America, European and Japan. Each company has its own market channel: pharmacy, cosmetics stores (like Watson); supermarket; direct to consumers etc. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. But the quality of the product is always a problem.

The hair loss & growth treatments and products are divided into hair loss and growth devices, shampoos and conditioners, medicine product etc. The production of hair loss and growth devices will reach about 586868 Units in 2016 from 393923 Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 7.00%. HairMax, Capillus and Freedom are the key suppliers in the global hair loss and growth devices. Top three companies took up about 75.54% in 2015. HairMax is the leading manufacturer in hair loss and growth devices industry.

The sales of hair loss & growth treatments and products will reach about 127811 K Units in 2016 from 97880 K Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 5.00%. The concentration of hair loss & growth treatments and products industry is low. Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Shiseido are the key suppliers in the global hair loss & growth treatments and products. Top five companies sales took up about 19.18% of the global market in 2015.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of hair loss & growth products will increase.

The worldwide market for Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L’Oreal

Unilever

Taisho

Henkel

Merck

Shiseido

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Rohto

Lifes2Good

Gerolymatos International

Toppik

Nanogen

Oxford BioLabs Ltd.

Ultrax Labs

Avalon Natural Products

Bayer

Pharma Medico

Kirkland Signature

Phyto Ales Group

Amplixin

Kerafiber

Phyto

Keranique

DS Healthcare Group

Kaminomoto

Softto

Bawang

Zhang Guang 101

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hair Loss and Growth Devices

Shampoos and Conditioners

Medicine Product

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Men

Women

