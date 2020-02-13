GLOBAL GYPSUM MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Gypsum – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
This report researches the worldwide Gypsum market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Gypsum breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Gypsum is the common name for a mineral compound known as calcium sulphate dihydroxide. This mineral is found underground, often near deposits of limestone or other minerals, which are formed by evaporation. To reduce the moisture content found in gypsum it is routinely heated and the resulting powder is often called burnt gypsum. Although its color is usually white, gypsum comes in many hues including pink, gray, off-white, cream, brownish and white. It also comes in a variety of forms, including a pure white crystal called alabaster, and a crystal that forms in desert terrain resembling petals of a flower. Gypsum is naturally resistant to fire and heat.
Global Gypsum market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gypsum.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Gypsum capacity, production, value, price and market share of Gypsum in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Saint Gobain （India）
VANS Gypsum
Sherlock Industries
USG Boral （India）
Lafarge （India）
Shreenath Gyptech
Gypsum
Gypsum Breakdown Data by Type
Natural Gypsum
FGD Gypsum
Gypsum Breakdown Data by Application
Agriculture
Construction
Medical
Art
Other
Gypsum Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Gypsum Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
