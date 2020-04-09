Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Gypsum-Fiber Board market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gypsum-Fiber Board market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Gypsum-Fiber Board market status and forecast, categorizes the global Gypsum-Fiber Board market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Gypsum-Fiber Board, other name paperless drywall or fiber-gypsum board. It is composed of plaster (hemihydrate), fibers and additives with water combination. Which is not only can be used in the area that paper drywall ever used in, but also used in other new fields for its high strength. Such as gypsum-fiber board can be to make furniture replace wood.

The Gypsum-Fiber Board industry concentration is relatively high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Germany has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Fermacell and Knauf, both have perfect products. As to France, the Saint-Gobain has become a global leader. In America, it is USG that leads the technology development.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 47%, followed by Europe with 35%. Chinaâ€™s consumption market marks a slow decrease due to the more stringent domestic environmental policy and the replacement of paper gypsum board products.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ€™ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ€™ prefer. With the global economic recovery, the need of Gypsum-Fiber Board will increase.

The global Gypsum-Fiber Board market is valued at 1750 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2080 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

USG

Saint-Gobain

Fermacell

National Gypsum

Knauf

Georgia-Pacific

Continental BP

Hengshenglong

Yingchuang

Bochuan-Chuncui

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Wood Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

For Walls

For Roofs

Other

