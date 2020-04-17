Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gypsum is a common mineral found in sedimentary rocks on every continent. Its use goes back thousands of years to the great pyramids of Egypt. In modern times, it is used to make wallboard and plaster products for both residential and commercial buildings. Drywall, also known as wallboard or Sheetrock, is a layer of gypsum sandwiched between two sheets of thick paper. Gypsum ceiling tiles are smaller and are used in suspension ceilings, also known as suspended ceilings.

The Gypsum Ceiling Tiles market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gypsum Ceiling Tiles.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Gypsum Ceiling Tiles, presents the global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Gypsum Ceiling Tiles capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Gypsum Ceiling Tiles by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

SAS International (UK)

Rockfon (U.S.)

USG Corporation (U.S.)

Knauf AMF (Germany)

Armstrong (USA)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Hunter Douglas (Netherlands)

OWA Ceiling Systems (Germany)

Siniat (Belgium)

Shanghai Simon Wall Ceiling (China)

Zhejiang Youpon Integrated Ceiling Co Ltd (China)

Ouraohua (China)

Architectural Surfaces, Inc. (U.S.)

Grenzebach BSH (Germany)

Gordon Incorporated (U.S.)

Techno Ceiling (India)

Norton Industries Inc. (U.S.)

DAIKEN Corporation (Japan)

Yoshino Gypsum

National Gypsum

Market Segment by Product Type

Vinyl Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

PVC Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

Others

Market Segment by Application

Residential

Industrial

Hospitality

Commercial

Institutional

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

