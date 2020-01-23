Global Gypsum Board Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Gypsum Board Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Gypsum Board Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gypsum Board Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The India Gypsum Board Industry 2016 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Gypsum Board market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2021. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The India market for Gypsum Board is expected to reach about 333.64 million m2 by 2021 from 221.75 million m2 in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.51% during the analysis period, 2016-2021.

By Company

Saint Gobain ?India?

VANS Gypsum

Sherlock Industries

USG Boral ?India?

Lafarge ?India?

Shreenath Gyptech

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Regular Gypsum Board

Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board

Fire Resistant Gypsum Board

By End-User / Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

