Global Guitar Amplifier Market Research Report – Forecast to 2024

Global Guitar Amplifier Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

A guitar amplifier (or guitar amp) is an electronic device or system that strengthens the weak electrical signal from a pickup on an electric guitar, bass guitar, or acoustic guitar so that it can produce sound through one or more loudspeakers, which are typically housed in a wooden cabinet. A guitar amplifier may be a standalone wood or metal cabinet that contains only the power amplifier (and preamplifier) circuits, requiring the use of a separate speaker cabinet-or it may be a “combo” amplifier, which contains both the amplifier and one or more speakers in a wooden cabinet. There is a wide range of sizes and power ratings for guitar amplifiers, from small, lightweight “practice amplifiers” with a single 6″ speaker to heavy combo amps with four 10″ or four 12″ speakers and a powerful amplifier, which are loud enough to use in a nightclub or bar performance.

Guitar amplifiers can also modify the instrument’s tone by emphasizing or de-emphasizing certain frequencies, using equalizer controls, which function the same way as the bass and treble knobs on a home hi-fi stereo, and by adding electronic effects; distortion (also called “overdrive”) and reverb are commonly available as built-in features. The input of modern guitar amplifiers is a 1/4″ jack, which is fed a signal from an electro-magnetic pickup (from an electric guitar) or a piezoelectric pickup (usually from an acoustic guitar) using a patch cord, or a wireless transmitter. For electric guitar players, their choice of guitar amp and the settings they use on the amplifier are a key part of their signature tone or sound. Some guitar players are longtime users of a specific amp brand or model. Many electric guitar players use external effects pedals to alter the sound of their tone before the signal reaches the guitar amp, such as the wah wah pedal and the chorus pedal.

Scope of the Report:

North America and Europe had been the largest Guitar Amplifier consumption market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing geographical division for the Guitar Amplifier market. The growing influence of western culture in developing countries, along with the up surge in urbanization of countries, such as India and China have increased the market penetration of the guitar amplifier market. Moreover, the demographical advantage such as large base of young population in developing countries is providing considerable growth to the guitar amplifier market in future.

The worldwide market for Guitar Amplifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Guitar Amplifier in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fender

Marshall

Blackstar

HughesÂ andÂ Kettner

Orange

Vox

PeaveyÂ

Roland

Laney

Yamaha

PRS

Z

Mesa

Fishman

MusicÂ Group

Johnson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Head Amplifiers

Combo Amplifiers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Guitar Amplifier product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Guitar Amplifier, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Guitar Amplifier in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Guitar Amplifier competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Guitar Amplifier breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Guitar Amplifier market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Guitar Amplifier sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

