Global Guar Gum Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

The guar gum industry concentration is relatively high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in India and Pakistan. The manufacturers in India have a long history and unshakable status in this field. It takes about 78.94% of global market in 2016, followed by the Pakistan of 10.85%. Manufacturers such as Hindustan Gum have relative higher level of product’s quality.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The worldwide market for Guar Gum is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 29.5% over the next five years, will reach 13900 million US$ in 2024, from 2950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Guar Gum in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.