Global Guanidine Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

Guanidine is the compound with the formula HNC(NH2)2. It is a colourless solid that dissolves in polar solvents. It is a strong base that is used in the production of plastics and explosives. It is found in urine as a normal product of protein metabolism. Guanidine is the functional group on the side chain of arginine.

Guanidine industry concentration is high; most of the manufacturers are in China, Beilite is the largest manufacturer in the world with annual capacity of 40000 MT in 2015. Other important suppliers are Zhongda Chemical, Zibo Nano, Yuanda Xingbo and Vihita Chem. Due to policy and wide application of the industry, the production of guanidine will increase to 78735 MT in 2016 from 67899 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 3.01%

In consumption market, the global consumption value of guanidine decreases with the 0.04% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 54.65% of the global consumption volume in total.

Guanidine has mainly three types, which include guanidine nitrate, guanidine hydrochloride and guanidine carbonate, etc. And each type has application industries relatively. As guanidine is an important intermediate, the downstream application industries will need more guanidine salts. So, guanidine has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance guanidine through improving technology.

The major raw materials for guanidine are dicyandiamide and ammonium salt. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of guanidine. The production cost of guanidine is also an important factor which could impact the price of guanidine. The guanidine manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In past five years, the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, it presents fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Guanidine market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Guanidine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Guanidine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

