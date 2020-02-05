Global Growth Opportunities of Smart Water Meter Market to 2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Smart Water Meter Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 167 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Smart water meter is a new type of water metering which uses modern micro electro technology, modern sensor technology, and smart IC card technology. It can not only measure water use, but can transfer water use data and settle trading.

The technical barriers of Smart water meter are low, and the Smart water meter market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Arad Technologies, Kamstrup, Takahata Precison, Neptune Technology Group, SenTec, Badger Meter, Sensus, and others.

The market for Smart water meter will be majorly driven by civil construction. With the policy support in most countries, more and more real estate business use Smart water meter. With the improvement of people’s awareness of energy saving and the industry level, Civil Building will gradually apply Smart water meter system. Smart water meter industry will usher in a huge growth space.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Smart water meter cost will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart water meter.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Water Meter market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2550 million by 2024, from US$ 2160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Water Meter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Water Meter market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Smart Water Meter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Smart Water Meter market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Smart Water Meter players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Arad Technologies

Kamstrup

Takahata Precison

Neptune Technology Group

SenTec

Badger Meter

Sensus

Aquiba

Itron

Elster

Johnson Valves

Datamatic

Sanchuan

Suntront

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab

Chongqing Smart Water Meter

Ningbo Water Meter

Wasion Group

Shenzhen Huaxu

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacturing

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Pre-payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water Meter

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Smart Water Meter in each application, can be divided into

IC Card Water Meter

TM Card Prepayment Water Meter

RF Smart Card Meter

Coded Water Meter

Impulse Type Remote Water Meter

Direct-reading Remote Water Meter

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Smart Water Meter market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Water Meter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Water Meter players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Water Meter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Water Meter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

