Global Grouting Material Market Insights, Research, Analysis, Evolutions, Fermentation and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Grouting Material Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Grouting material is a flowable plastic material and should have negligible shrinkage to fill the gap or voids completely and should remain stable without cracking, de-lamination or crumbling. Injection grouting is a process of filling the cracks, voids or honeycombs under pressure in concrete or masonry structural members for repairing of cracks, strengthening of damaged concrete or masonry structural members.

There are many kinds of grouting material, such as polymer injection grouts, fiber-reinforced injection grouts, gas-forming grouts, sulfo-aluminate gouts product type. Most used two types are urethane based grout and epoxy based grouts. In 2015, production of urethane based grout took about 38.13% and epoxy based grouts took 12.80%.

Global Grouting Material market size will increase to 7490 Million US$ by 2025, from 5660 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Grouting Material.

This report researches the worldwide Grouting Material market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Grouting Material breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sika

Fosroc

LATICRETE

Custom Building Products

ITW Wind Group

GCP Applied Technologies

Mapei

CICO Technologies (CTL)

Ambex Concrete Technologies

Five Star Products

Jinqi Chemical Group

Fischer Spezialbaustoffe

Nanjiang

A.W. Cook Cement Products

Psiquartz

TCC Materials

DMAR

Roundjoy

CETCO (Minerals Technologies)

Sobute New Materials

Grouting Material Breakdown Data by Type

Urethane based grout

Epoxy based grouts

Others

Grouting Material Breakdown Data by Application

Mining industry

Traffic industry

Water conservancy industry

Construction industry

Others

Grouting Material Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Grouting Material Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Grouting Material Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Grouting Material Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Grouting Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Urethane based grout

1.4.3 Epoxy based grouts

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Grouting Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Mining industry

1.5.3 Traffic industry

1.5.4 Water conservancy industry

1.5.5 Construction industry

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Grouting Material Production

2.1.1 Global Grouting Material Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Grouting Material Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Grouting Material Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Grouting Material Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Grouting Material Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Grouting Material Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Grouting Material Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Grouting Material Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Grouting Material Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Grouting Material Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Grouting Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Grouting Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Grouting Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

