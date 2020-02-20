Global Ground Support Equipment Industry: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Ground Support Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Ground Support Equipment (GSE) is the support equipment found at an airport, usually on the ramp, the servicing area by the terminal. This equipment is used to service the aircraft between flights. As the name suggests, ground support equipment is there to support the operations of aircraft whilst on the ground. The role this equipment plays generally involves ground power operations, aircraft mobility, and cargo/passenger loading operations.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Ground Support Equipment industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 47.19% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Ground Support Equipment industry.

Second, North America occupied 38.53% of the revenue market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 31.728% and 14.32% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 36.16% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The worldwide market for Ground Support Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 2790 million US$ in 2024, from 2010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ground Support Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TLD Group

JBTÂ Corporation

TugÂ TechnologiesÂ Corporation

Fast Global Solutions

Mallaghan

MULAGÂ

Nepean

TronairÂ

Aero Specialties

GlobalÂ GroundÂ Support

ToyotaÂ IndustriesÂ Corp

DOLLÂ

GateÂ GSE

GuangtaiÂ AirportsÂ Equipment

Shenzhen TECHKING

Hangfu Airdrome Equipment

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Powered Equipment

Non-powered Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Service

Cargo Service

Aircraft Service

