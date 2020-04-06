In this report, the Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ground Power Unit (GPU) is a fixed power supply or a vehicle capable of power to aircraft parked on the ground. A GPU can refer to a dedicated electric power supply, battery power supply or a combination of both. Power sources could be a dedicated generator or a central station located at the airport.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China and Japan will see significant growth in future period. North America holds the largest market share, with about 8699 Units sold in 2018, followed by Europe, with about 6881 Units sold and 32.24% market share. TLD GSE is the leading manufacturer of GPU with about 19.85% of GPU sales In 2018. Other market leaders include ITW GSE, Powervamp, JBT Corporation, Acsoon, Textron GSE, Tronair, GUANGTAI, Guinault, Velocity Airport Solutions, Red Box International, Power Systems International Limited (PSI), GB Barberi and so on. A number of other companies offer GPU, but these smaller companies often focus on assembly rather than component innovation, and they outsource the manufacturing of parts. The smaller GPU companies have limited market share and move frequently into and out of the GPU market.Based on application, the Ground Power Units (GPU) market is segmented into Civil Airport, Business Airport, Military Airport and others. The civil airport segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The global Ground Power Units (GPU) market is valued at 511.8 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 723.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ground Power Units (GPU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ground Power Units (GPU) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TLD GSE

ITW GSE

Powervamp

JBT Corporation

Acsoon

Textron GSE

Tronair

GUANGTAI

Guinault

Velocity Airport Solutions

Red Box International

Power Systems International Limited (PSI)

GB Barberi

Jetall GPU

Aeromax GSE

Current Power LLC

MRCCS

Bertoli Power Units

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Segment by Type

Mobile GPU

Fixed GPU

In 2018, Mobile GPU accounted for a major share of 73.35% in the global Ground Power Units (GPU) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 542.0 Million US$ by 2025 from 375.4 Million US$ in 2018.

Segment by Application

Civil Airport

Business Airport

Military Airport

Others

In Ground Power Units (GPU) market, the Civil Airport holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 19019 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.35% during 2019 and 2025.

