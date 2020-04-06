Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Ground Power Units (GPU) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ground Power Units (GPU) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ground Power Unit (GPU) is a fixed power supply or a vehicle capable of power to aircraft parked on the ground. A GPU can refer to a dedicated electric power supply, battery power supply or a combination of both. Power sources could be a dedicated generator or a central station located at the airport.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China and Japan will see significant growth in future period. North America holds the largest market share, with about 8699 Units sold in 2018, followed by Europe, with about 6881 Units sold and 32.24% market share. TLD GSE is the leading manufacturer of GPU with about 19.85% of GPU sales In 2018. Other market leaders include ITW GSE, Powervamp, JBT Corporation, Acsoon, Textron GSE, Tronair, GUANGTAI, Guinault, Velocity Airport Solutions, Red Box International, Power Systems International Limited (PSI), GB Barberi and so on. A number of other companies offer GPU, but these smaller companies often focus on assembly rather than component innovation, and they outsource the manufacturing of parts. The smaller GPU companies have limited market share and move frequently into and out of the GPU market.Based on application, the Ground Power Units (GPU) market is segmented into Civil Airport, Business Airport, Military Airport and others. The civil airport segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The Ground Power Units (GPU) market was valued at 511.8 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 723.3 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ground Power Units (GPU).

This report presents the worldwide Ground Power Units (GPU) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2018, Mobile GPU accounted for a major share of 73.35% in the global Ground Power Units (GPU) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 542.0 Million US$ by 2025 from 375.4 Million US$ in 2018.

In Ground Power Units (GPU) market, the Civil Airport holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 19019 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.35% during 2019 and 2025.

