Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Ground calcium carbonate, or BCC for short, is made from natural carbonate minerals such as calcite, marble and limestone.
The major growth drivers for this market are increasing per capita paper consumption and growth in plastic demand in the building and construction industries.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Imerys
- Mineral Technologies
- Huber Engineered Materials
- Omya
- Nordkalk
- Lhoist
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)
- Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)
By Application, the market can be split into
- Packaging
- Building and Construction
- Printing
- Transportation
- Industrial
- Consumer
- Others
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze and study the global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
- Focuses on the key Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
- Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
- Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Manufacturers
- Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
- Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Subcomponent Manufacturers
- Industry Association
- Downstream Vendors
Regional and country-level analysis of the Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
