Global Grid Optimization Solutions Market 2019 By Key Players : CGI Group, EKM Metering, FirstEnergy, ABB

Grid optimization solutions are compact electrical devices that are used to detect and monitor power system equipment. These devices monitor electrical equipment such as transformers, arrestors, power cables, and other equipment installed in power plants or substations along with the demand-side management in smart grids.

The transition from rigid structures to smart grids is driven by factors such as climate change policies, urbanization, and technological advancements. Smart grids offer advantages such as optimization to all grid functions by installing sensors, communication systems, and information technology. This makes the grid smarter and enables utilities to achieve the balance between cost, reliability, and efficiency. Moreover, this transition also assists utilities to obtain real-time control and improved data exchange that in turn will permit them to manage risks, maximize asset utilization, carry out systematic maintenance to increase the network performance and efficiency. This will subsequently drive the need for grid optimization solutions, fueling market growth.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the grid optimization solutions market throughout the forecast period. The increased deployments in smart grid and the rise in government funding, will drive the growth of the market in the region.

In 2018, the global Grid Optimization Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Grid Optimization Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Grid Optimization Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Aclara Technologies

Eaton

FirstEnergy

Green Mountain Power

Doble Engineering Company

EKM Metering

CGI Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software Components

Hardware Components

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Departments

Enterprise Sector

Financial Industry

School

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Grid Optimization Solutions capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Grid Optimization Solutions manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Grid Optimization Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Grid Optimization Solutions Manufacturers

Grid Optimization Solutions Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Grid Optimization Solutions Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

