Global Grenade Launchers Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Grenade Launchers market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Grenade Launchers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report focus on grenade launchers market. A grenade launcher is a weapon that fires a specially-designed large-caliber projectile, often with an explosive, smoke or gas warhead.

Grenade launchers are a form of portable firepower available to infantry units, allowing them augment the basic assault rifle. Unlike the RPG, the grenade launcher uses an High-Low propulsion launching system to reduce the recoil and are effective in the 400 meters range. These can be a stand alone system like the M79 or be an multi-launcher, like the MGL, or even the most popular form, the underslung single-grenade launcher. The most used and famous of the assault rifle underslung grenade launchers is the M203 40x46mm. Some armored fighting vehicles also mount fixed arrays of short range, single-shot grenade launchers as a means of defense.

Grenade Launchers are heavy weapons designed to provide high-explosive fire support, meant to fill the gap between the longest range of hand-thrown grenades and the shortest range of infantry mortars or other artillery. They are widely used by the military infantry units for this role. Police forces also use grenade launchers, especially to fire tear gas or flash-bang grenades during riot control and hostage-rescue operations.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Grenade Launchers, presents the global Grenade Launchers market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Grenade Launchers capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Grenade Launchers by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Moog

Thales Group

Krauss-Maffei

Wegmann

GES Engineering

NERO

Northrop Grumman (Northrop Grumman)

MILKOR USA Inc

Rosoboronexport

BAE Systems

Colt

Heckler and Koch GmbH

General Dynamics

Knight’s Armament Company

ST Kinetics

Market Segment by Product Type

Vehicular

Portable

Market Segment by Application

Military Use

Civilian and Law Enforcement Use

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Grenade Launchers status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Grenade Launchers manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Grenade Launchers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

